18-year-old boy appears in court charged with murdering his mother and his brother and sister







Monday, September 16, 2024 - A teenager accused of murdering his mother and two siblings has appeared in court today.

Nicholas Prosper, 18, was arrested last Friday after police raced to a block of flats in Luton, Bedfordshire, following reports of shots being fired.

The bodies of his mother Juliana, 48, brother Kyle, 16, and sister Giselle, 13, were found in one of the flats.

The defendant, who was wearing a prison-issue grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the brief appearance at Luton Magistrates Court.

He has also been charged with a number of other offences related to the murder. Police have stated a firearm was found during a search of the area.

Deputy District Judge Robert Borwick said: 'Nicholas Prosper, the offences with which you are charged have to go to crown court.

'Your case will be sent to Luton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on September 18, 2024.

'I have no power to consider bail, so you are remanded in custody until that day.'

As Prosper was led to the cells, a man believed to be Prosper's father stood up in the public area and said: 'I still love you son. I know it's not your fault, okay?'

Police found the three bodies when they arrived at the 15-storey Leabank Tower at 5.30am on Friday.

The defendant was detained nearby shortly afterwards.

Neighbours described hearing loud 'bangs', with one saying: 'I thought it was a car backfiring. I didn't realise until later that someone had been shot.'

A male nurse, who has lived in the area for 22 years, added: 'Everyone gets on here but there is an undercurrent of bad behaviour.

'I'm shocked to hear somebody had a gun – never. I walk here late at night and never had a problem, never felt unsafe.'

The Prosper family were said to be regular visitors to a local church and Kyle attended a Catholic school in the area.

Mrs. Prosper worked at a local Sainsbury's and was described as having a 'heart of gold'.

A colleague, who gave his name as Lewis, 24, said: 'She was just the loveliest person. She had a heart of gold. She would speak so highly of her kids.'

A friend of Mrs Prosper's added she 'lived for her children' and was a 'positive person who will be so terribly missed'.

Cardinal Newman Catholic School said the incident was 'devastating' and offered 'heartfelt condolences' to the family.

In a statement, it said: 'It will take some time to come to terms with the profound sense of loss.

'We have already sent important information to parents and carers that outlines the support we have in place for students when they return to school on Monday.

'We know this will be a difficult time for students and staff.'