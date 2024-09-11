Uproar as RUTO slashes Coffee Reforms Budget from Sh 200 million to Sh 6 million – Is the President ‘punishing’ Mt Kenya region?





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - President William Ruto has reportedly ordered a significant reduction in the Coffee Reforms Budget, slashing it from the initial Sh 200 million to a paltry Sh 6 million.

This was revealed by Naivasha Member of Parliament Jayne Kihara, who said she was shocked to see Ruto abandoning the coffee farmers, noting that they had turned out in large numbers in 2022 to support his presidential bid.

“The recent slashing of the coffee reforms budget from Sh 200 million to Sh 6 million raises concerns,” Kihara said.

Ruto is said to be punishing the Mt Kenya region after its leaders led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were linked to the June and July Gen Z protests that almost toppled his government.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have linked Gachagua and Uhuru to the Gen Z protests though they have not provided substantial evidence to prove their claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST