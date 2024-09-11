I will start walking with wise people because I am surrounded by fools from RUTO’s Government – GACHAGUA declares





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that he will start working with wise people, noting that he is currently surrounded by fools within the government who constantly advise him to mislead Kenyans.

Speaking on Monday, Gachagua, who is spearheading a rebellion of Mt Kenya leaders against the government, declared that he will start surrounding himself with wise individuals and distance himself from the fools who have been advising him.

“I must start walking with the wise and stop walking with fools,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua spoke even as some of President William Ruto's close confidantes accused the second in command of being a tribalist for advocating a united Mt Kenya region.

The second in command has been calling communities living in Mt Kenya to remain united ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

However, Ruto's allies have interpreted Gachagua’s call as ethnic mobilization, which they deem both uncouth and unconstitutional.

The Kenyan DAILY POST