RUTO’s 2027 political matrix looking pretty good as ODM politicians defect to UDA en masse and pledge loyalty to the president – Look!





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – President William Ruto’s 2027 political matrix is taking shape and is looking pretty good.

This is after several ODM politicians defected to Ruto’s UDA ahead of the 2027 General Election following the move by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to join the government.

The ODM defectors from Marsabit County were received into UDA interim Secretary General Hassan Omar on Tuesday as Ruto prepares to defend his presidential seat at the ballot.

The leaders, drawn mainly from the minority Burji community announced their political decision after holding consultative talks with Omar at the UDA headquarters in Nairobi.

The leaders pledged their loyalty to Ruto during which they promised to support the Head of State's initiatives across the country.

Omar, while welcoming the new leaders, reiterated the position that the political outfit is looking to build towards a national outlook which includes being welcoming and giving a voice to minority groups.

During the meeting, the former Mombasa Senator announced that a department has been established in the party to oversee the interests of demographics across the country.

Omar also stated that UDA and the government are speeding efforts to improve the potential of ASAL regions in the country.

The recent defections come weeks after Ruto's development tour of the Nyanza region.

During the tour, the Head of State was welcomed by ODM stalwarts such as Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and his energy counterpart Opiyo Wandayi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST