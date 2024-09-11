RUTO’s 2027 political matrix looking pretty good as ODM politicians defect to UDA en masse and pledge loyalty to the president – Look!

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – President William Ruto’s 2027 political matrix is taking shape and is looking pretty good.
This is after several ODM
politicians defected to Ruto’s UDA ahead of the 2027 General Election following
the move by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to join the government.
The ODM defectors from Marsabit
County were received into UDA interim Secretary General Hassan Omar on Tuesday
as Ruto prepares to defend his presidential seat at the ballot.
The leaders, drawn mainly from
the minority Burji community announced their political decision after holding
consultative talks with Omar at the UDA headquarters in Nairobi.
The leaders pledged their
loyalty to Ruto during which they promised to support the Head of State's
initiatives across the country.
Omar, while welcoming the new
leaders, reiterated the position that the political outfit is looking to build
towards a national outlook which includes being welcoming and giving a voice to
minority groups.
During the meeting, the former
Mombasa Senator announced that a department has been established in the party
to oversee the interests of demographics across the country.
Omar also stated that UDA and
the government are speeding efforts to improve the potential of ASAL regions in
the country.
The recent defections come weeks
after Ruto's development tour of the Nyanza region.
During the tour, the Head of
State was welcomed by ODM stalwarts such as Treasury Cabinet Secretary John
Mbadi and his energy counterpart Opiyo Wandayi.
