UHURU's Lawyer slams RAILA ODINGA as a broker and conman, apologizes for supporting his 2022 Presidential bid





Thursday, September 5,2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, has revealed that he has come to realize former Prime Minister Raila Odinga never intended to be President of Kenya.

Njiru stated that he realized Raila Odinga is a political broker after Odinga joined President William Ruto's government without consulting his supporters.

Njiru apologized to Kenyans for supporting Raila Odinga, whom he once believed to be an ideal democrat and Pan-Africanist.

“I am sorry to all those Kenyans that I vehemently convinced to support TRAITOR @RailaOdinga for his 2022 presidential bid.

"I didn’t know that Raila has never wanted to become president and that PRESIDENTIAL contest yake inakuanga for BIASHARA tu #RailaMustFall #RutoRailaMustGo,” Njiru said on his X.

In the month of July, Raila Odinga who is a respected opposition leader joined the government of President William Ruto and some of his allies were appointed to the cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST