Shock as KUPPET boss AKELO MISORI names his accomplices after being compromised by RUTO to betray teachers and call off strike prematurely





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary General Akelo Misori has refused to go down alone as the pressure mounts for him to resign after prematurely calling off the teachers' strike.

Addressing the press, Misori admitted to betraying teachers and their collective resolve to demand what is rightfully theirs from Ruto's government but confessed that he didn't act alone.

According to him, the decision was not his alone, but a collective one made by the union's executive board.

The teachers' strike, which had garnered widespread support from educators across the country, was abruptly halted after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) agreed to meet certain demands.

However, a section of the KUPPET leadership and many teachers on the ground have expressed outrage, accusing the union of betrayal.

However, Misori has been quick to strike back, labelling his critics as hypocritical.

He clarified that the decision to call off the strike was made after wide consultations within the executive board.

According to him, the union leadership had been granted the mandate by the NGC to negotiate with the TSC and arrive at a settlement.

"The mandate we executed was not the mandate of Akelo. Akelo speaks on behalf of the executive board," Misori stated, defending the union's decision.

He further explained that the executive members, who are now criticising the outcome, were the same individuals who had earlier authorised the board to negotiate with the TSC.

