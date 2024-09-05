Shock as KUPPET boss AKELO MISORI names his accomplices after being compromised by RUTO to betray teachers and call off strike prematurely

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary General Akelo Misori has refused to go down alone as the pressure mounts for him to resign after prematurely calling off the teachers' strike.
Addressing the press, Misori admitted to betraying teachers and their collective resolve to demand what is rightfully theirs from Ruto's government but confessed that he didn't act alone.
According to him, the
decision was not his alone, but a collective one made by the union's executive
board.
The teachers' strike, which had
garnered widespread support from educators across the country, was abruptly
halted after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) agreed to meet certain
demands.
However, a section of the KUPPET
leadership and many teachers on the ground have expressed outrage, accusing the
union of betrayal.
However, Misori has been quick
to strike back, labelling his critics as hypocritical.
He clarified that the decision
to call off the strike was made after wide consultations within the executive
board.
According to him, the union
leadership had been granted the mandate by the NGC to negotiate with the TSC
and arrive at a settlement.
"The mandate we executed
was not the mandate of Akelo. Akelo speaks on behalf of the executive
board," Misori stated, defending the union's decision.
He further explained that the
executive members, who are now criticising the outcome, were the same
individuals who had earlier authorised the board to negotiate with the TSC.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
