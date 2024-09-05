See how Kenyans are comparing the academic qualifications of RAILA ODINGA and his opponent for the AU job Djibouti’s MAHAMOUD YOUSSOUF (Screenshot)





Thursday, September 5,2024 - It is now clear that the majority of Kenyans, especially young people, are opposed to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's bid for African Union Chairperson.

Raila Odinga, 79, is a front-runner in the race for African Union Chairperson, competing against Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Youssouf.

Several polls in Kenya reveal that the majority, especially Gen Z, oppose Raila Odinga's bid, accusing him of hijacking their protests in July and joining the oppressive government of President William Ruto.

In response to Raila Odinga's move to hijack the protests, Gen Zs have launched a multifaceted online campaign to portray him as a weaker candidate compared to Mahamoud Youssouf.

Here’s a screenshot of a Kenyan Gen Z portraying Raila Odinga as an academic dwarf by comparing him to Djibouti's candidate, who appears to be far more advanced in education.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.