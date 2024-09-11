Twin babies found dead in hot car after ‘relative forgot to drop them at daycare’







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Twin babies were discovered d3ad inside a hot car after a relative allegedly forgot to drop them off at a daycare centre in Norman, Oklahoma, around 3pm on Thursday, last week.

The two-year-olds, Ariel and Avery were found inside a vehicle after police responded for a welfare check and they were both pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of W Brooks Street, according to the Norman Police Department.

‘The initial investigation indicates that the two children were accidentally left in the vehicle for an extended period of time and were later located by family,’ stated the police department.

The toddlers’ parents reportedly said they had left them with a trusted family member who was supposed to take them to a daycare but forgot.

‘This is truly tragic and has been very hard on the family involved especially where hateful comments are concerned. I hope this will at least show people that it wasn’t intentional and truly an accident,’ a family member told KFOR.





‘This family would just like some peace in this difficult and heavy time.’

An investigation has been launched into the incident and a medical examiner will determine the toddlers’ cause of death.

Kourtnee Usey, said;

‘All funds will be used to give these precious little babies the funeral they deserve, and take some weight off of this father’s shoulders after dealing with such a tragic and HEARTBREAKING loss,’ wrote Usey.

‘No one truly knows the pain of losing a child until you are going through it. I know this mom and dad are going through it.’