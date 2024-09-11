JOE JONAS and SOPHIE TURNER finalize divorce after year-long war over money and custody of two kids







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - American singer-songwriter, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have finalized their divorce after a bitter year-long battle.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the couple recently reached a divorce settlement. The document was signed off by a judge.

The terms are confidential but it was previously revealed that Sophie, 28, and Joe, 35, tried to work out a child custody agreement and division of assets in mediation.

Sophie and Joe wed in 2019 and are parents to two daughters: Willa, four, and Delphine, two.

After months of split rumours, Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023.

In March, Sophie asked to 'reactivate' their divorce proceedings, which were on hold as the pair went to mediation. But after the two were unable to come to an agreement, Sophie requested that a judge end the marriage and rule on who would get custody of their daughters via a court-ordered settlement.

The pair went to mediation partly in order to keep their marital issues private, but that will change now, with their filings which outline their disputes set to become public.

Joe and Sophie had major disagreements about where their daughters would live full-time.

While the actress wanted to take them to her native UK, Joe wanted to keep them in the United States.

The pair had a prenup, so property was most likely not a point of contention, but they consistently failed to reach a custody agreement.

At one point, Sophie filed a child abduction claim against Joe, though she asked the judge to dismiss it in January.

At the time, Sophie claimed the Disney Channel alum was violating international law by refusing to let the children travel to be with her.

Back in October 2023, Joe and Sophie set up a temporary custody arrangement after the Game Of Thrones actress sued him over his efforts to prevent her from taking their children out of the US on an allegedly pre-planned trip to the UK.

DailyMail previously obtained court documents revealing that the custody arrangement granted each parent two weeks at a time with their daughters until January 2024 and allowed the girls to travel back and forth between the US and the UK.

They could also travel anywhere in the US and the UK, meaning that Turner could bring the girls to England, which she previously claimed would be their 'forever home.'

While Jonas got to take the girls on tour with his band The Jonas Brothers, Turner was able to spend Christmas with them in the UK with her family.

The agreement was reached after four days of intense mediation in New York, where the girls were staying with Turner at the time.

The resolution of custody of the children was expected to clear the way toward finalizing the couple's divorce.

The court filing from Turner's lawyer Stephen Cullen called the mediation 'ongoing and productive' and that the custody sharing comes 'in anticipation of an amicable resolution of all issues.'

Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, Florida on September 1.