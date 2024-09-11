ELON MUSK is called a 'creep' after he trolled TAYLOR SWIFT for endorsing KAMALA HARRIS







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Elon Musk has been called a “creep” by many X users due to his post targeted at Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift chose to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris over Donald Trump on Tuesday night, September 10, after the opponents met for a debate.

In an Instagram post that quickly garnered millions of likes, the pop superstar addressed AI images generated to make it appear as if she supported Trump that were shared by the Republican candidate. Swift conveyed her alarm at the problem of misinformation, said the Harris-Walz ticket fights for the causes she cares about, and encouraged her followers to register to vote no matter whom they support.





She signed off on the post with a jab at comments from Trump's running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) characterizing the Democrats as a party of “childless cat ladies” — by identifying as one herself.

Reacting, Elon Musk, who is a Trump supporter, took to X to write: “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”





Musk has fathered 12 known children and is currently engaged in a custody battle with former girlfriend Grimes over three of them. He also had three children with one of his employees at brain-chip implant company Neuralink.

Elon has long promoted an unfounded panic that Western countries are headed into “population collapse" and called for more children to be born.

But his tweet aimed at Swift was slammed by X users as creepy.

See below.