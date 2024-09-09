TRUMP threatens prosecution of election officials if he wins Presidency







Monday, September 9, 2024 - Former US president, Donald Trump has threatened gbd prosecution and “long-term prison sentences” for election officials and political operatives who he suggested could cheat in the 2024 election, if he again wins the presidency in November.

Trump, claiming Democrats engaged in fraudulent behaviour in 2020, said that he, attorneys and legal scholars are “watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely.”

“WHEN I WIN,” Trump wrote in a post on his social network, Truth Social, and X, “those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.”

Trump’s threats of prosecution come as early voting will soon be underway in a number of American states. Trump has routinely suggested he would weaponize the justice system to go after his political opponents if voters return him to the White House.

These threats began after he was first indicted in his Manhattan hush money case more than a year ago.

Trump, added; “I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation!”

“WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long-term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again,” he wrote. “Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behaviour will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country,” he added.





Trump still faces charges over election interference stemming from efforts to subvert the 2020 election, including a four-count indictment in his federal case. A separate election interference case against him in Fulton County, Georgia has been indefinitely paused.