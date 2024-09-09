Rapper CHRISEAN ROCK reveals she's out of jail







Monday, September 9, 2024 - American rapper, Chrisean Rock, has shared an emotional message following her recent release after an arrest in a drug-related case, expressing her joy in reuniting with her son, Chrisean Jr.

In a heartfelt post, Rock opened up about how grateful she is to be back with her son just days after his birthday, despite the pain of missing such a significant milestone.

"Feeling blessed to be back with my son, but the pain of missing his first birthday will stay with me," Rock wrote, acknowledging the regret of missing his first big celebration.

Chrisean urged her fans to focus on providing daily love and care to their children, emphasizing that while milestones are important, the consistent love parents give their children matters most.

She also expressed her gratitude for the support she's received, saying, "Cherish every moment, and trust in God." The message was accompanied by a touching video of her spending quality time with her son, along with several adorable photos.

Rock's legal troubles began in June when she was arrested for a probation violation related to the Tamar Braxton assault case. Her situation worsened last month when she was extradited to Oklahoma in connection to a drug case. Prosecutors have charged her with possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute and failure to affix a tax stamp on the drugs. If convicted, she could face up to eight years in prison.

Despite her ongoing legal battle, Rock remains optimistic and grateful, thanking her fans for their prayers and support during this challenging time.