"63% Electoral college victory. It'll be a blowout " - Liberal pollster predicts who will win the US elections

Monday, September 9, 2024 - A liberal pollster's projection is eliciting reactions after he said the winner of the upcoming presidential US election will have a 63 percent electoral college victory.
Nate Silver, places the Republican candidate, Donald Trump's
chances of winning the electoral college vote at 63.8 percent, compared to 36
percent for Harris.
Silver's modelling, published on his blog Silver Bulletin,
also places Trump ahead in all of the major swing states.
Silver predicts that there'll be 312 electoral college votes
for Trump versus 226 for Harris in a no-toss-up map.
The figure is a massive upswing on the 227 electoral college
votes Trump secured against Biden in 2020 and even an improvement on his
victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 when he romped to the White House with 304
electoral college votes.
Silver's estimation for the popular vote still has Harris
ahead, with her chances of securing the popular vote at 56 percent compared to
Trump's 44 percent.
But his margins are tiny, with Harris narrowly edging up on
Trump with estimated 49.8 percent of the popular vote versus 49.1 percent for
the Republican nominee.
Up until August 29, the date of her CNN interview alongside
her running mate Tim Walz, Silver had been forecasting a Harris victory.
But since then, Trump has steadily been gaining the
advantage in his predictions and is now favored to win by the widest margin in
several months.
His prediction comes as a New York Times/Siena College poll
released two days ahead of their debate showdown on Tuesday put Trump 1 percent
ahead of the vice president – 48 percent to 47 percent – within the survey's
3-point margin of error.
'The good news for Harris is that there’s a debate on
Tuesday, and if she turns in a strong performance, nobody is going to care so
much about the Times poll,' Silver said.
'A relatively high percentage
of voters in the NYT poll said they didn’t know what Harris stood for, which
means there’s room for these numbers to move.
'But they could move in
either direction as Team Trump circulates sound bites and video clips.'
Kamala and Trump are due to face off in Philadelphia on
Tuesday.
0 Comments