PETER SALAYSA and LILLIAN MULI spotted having a good time at the Kamba Festival (VIDEO).





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa and seasoned media personality Lillian Muli were among the public figures who attended the Kamba Festival held at the Carnivore Grounds.

Salaysa was spotted having a good time with Lillian Muli as they danced to a live band.

In the video, Salasya appears overjoyed while enjoying Lillian Muli's company.

Watch the video

Peter Salasya and Lilian Muli having some good time! pic.twitter.com/1ibkk16b80 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 15, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.