This is why GACHAGUA skipped RUTO’s function in Nyeri County on Sunday – KARUNGO WA THANG’WA explains





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Kiambu County Senator, Karungo Wa Thang’wa, has revealed the reason why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua skipped President William Ruto's function in Nyeri County on Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday, Thang'wa revealed that Gachagua was representing President Ruto at a different event at that time.

The lawmaker added that the event could not be concluded early enough for the deputy president to join the president, resulting in his absence.

“To clarify misinformation from political spin masters and the masterminds behind the plans to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua: Both the President and Deputy President were expected to attend services at the Kirinyaga and Nyeri churches.

“The President was specifically scheduled to officially open the Baricho Parish rectory, but Rigathi stood in for him.

"The Deputy President had also planned to join the President in Nyeri after representing him in Kirinyaga, but time constraints made it impossible,” Thang'wa remarked.

