KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH labels GACHAGUA a 'snake' and urges RUTO to kick him out of his government ASAP





Monday, September 16, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, in a veiled reference to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, urged President William Ruto to remove the 'snake' from his government.

Speaking at a church service in Embakasi West on Sunday, Ichung'wah said some government officials, led by Gachagua, were derailing President William Ruto's development agenda.

Ichung’wah, who is also the Kikuyu MP, warned that if Ruto doesn't remove the snake, it will bite him and ruin his legacy.

"Don't be afraid, shake off the snake. That viper on your hand, the viper, the snake in your government, please shake it off.

"Not for your own sake so that it doesn't bite you. Shake it off so that your hand may do what the Lord purposed that hand to do," Ichung'wah said.

The MP cited an excerpt from the Bible and likened it to the challenges the president is facing under his leadership.

"When we read in the book of Acts 3:28 that when Apostle Paul got to Malta with a shipwreck and many people swam to the shore and as they were putting up the fire, as you read all the way to 27, a snake twirled around his hand," said Ichung'wah.

The Kenyan DAILY POST