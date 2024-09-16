RUTO wants GACHAGUA impeached and sent to jail – UDA Senator from Mt Kenya region drops a bombshell





Monday, September 16, 2024 - An outspoken Senator from the Mt. Kenya region has claimed that President William Ruto is pushing for the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for undermining him.

Speaking on Sunday in Kirinyaga County, Kiambu Senator Karung’o wa Thang’wa revealed a plan by both government and opposition MPs to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and impose charges on him to share positions among themselves.

Thang'wa defended the DP, reaffirming that Gachagua would remain the political voice of the mountain.

"It is their plan to unite, bring an impeachment motion, remove him from office, jail him and give positions to other people," the senator explained.

"Let me tell them, we are the ones who voted for Gachagua as the mountain and we will not allow anyone to touch him," he added.

The senator cautioned CS Kindiki to be careful when receiving such support, referencing how Mt Kenya MPs recently backed Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as the kingpin and ultimately left him in the cold.

"Those people who are backing you right now, they did so with Ndindi Nyoro.

"They raised him on a pedestal and took him round the country only to leave him falling.

"He is still picking himself up and dusting himself off. They will also lift you up and praise you and in the end, you'll be the one left apologizing to people," Thang'wa said.

"When you see parliamentarians who are given an opportunity to serve, uniting to say that if we want to speak to the president it will be through this person, that's an abdication of duty, lack of responsibility, and a vote of no confidence to the people that lead them," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST