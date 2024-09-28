There was no love - EVE MUNGAI says she moved in with DIRECTOR TREVOR because she didn’t want to stay with her parents (VIDEO).





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Renowned content creator Eve Mungai has confessed that she was not in love with Director Trevor when they were dating and cohabiting.

Speaking in a candid interview, Eve said she moved in with Trevor because of her situation back then.

Apparently, she didn’t want to stay with her parents and had no one to shelter her, prompting her to cohabit with Trevor.

They didn’t even take time to interact and know each other well.

Eve said looking back to her younger self, she believes there was no love between her and Trevor.

She met Trevor in 2019 when she was 19 years old.

Eve said she is now 24 years old and having been in a relationship at a young age, she believes that most people young people pretend to be in love because of situations.

“Back then I was 19 and now I am 24. Looking back to my younger self, I feel like it was not love, it was situations,” she said.

Watch the video.

Mungai Eve saying she just realised that she never loved director Trevor & reason for moving in together was because of her situation back then. She had nowhere to go.



Sad thing is that most relationships in Nairobi ni kama hii, uko na mtu juu huna anypic.twitter.com/m8B2a3H5H8 — Allan Obare (@AllanObare4) September 28, 2024

