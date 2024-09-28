Off The Market?: Meet CHARLENE RUTO’s alleged new Ghanaian boyfriend (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene has reportedly found love.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, the first daughter is dating a Ghanaian man, who accompanied her to the United States of America for the UN General Assembly.

Charlene was pictured with her alleged Ghanaian lover in New York.

Further reports indicate that the man is a divorcee and has a criminal history.

Charlene has in the past confessed that she is yearning to fall in love and get a husband.

She even sought prayers from visiting American preacher Benny Hinn, sparking reactions online.

Charlene seems to be following in the footsteps of her elder sister June Ruto, who is married to a West African man.

See photos of her alleged Ghanaian lover.













