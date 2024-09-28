MT Kenya youths file a petition in High Court to stop GACHAGUA’s looming impeachment





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - A section of Mt Kenya region youths have filed a petition at the High Court requesting the courts to stop the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The youths from Laikipia County, led by Dennis Ndereva, argued that the impeachment would weaken the Executive and be unconstitutional, potentially destabilizing the government.

Dereva highlighted the impact of recent challenges, such as key Cabinet secretaries not working, as reasons for preserving the Executive's stability

He urged the Judiciary to swiftly block any parliamentary discussions on Gachagua's impeachment, calling for serious governance over political games

"Today I have filed a petition against the impeachment, any discussion or motion of the Parliament against the impeachment of the deputy president. We cannot allow the less fortunate, the people who are saying what we want to hear; the people who are working for us to be impeached unconstitutionally," Ndereva stated.

"My petition says there is no any intention or any motion which can be discussed. I want to urge the Judicial Service Commission and the Judiciary to take this seriously and give me orders to make sure that there is no discussion of any impeachment model of the DP.

"We cannot weaken the executive. Parliament should now change from playing political gimmicks and should be serious in representing us, we will be there and we will fight for the justice of this nation," Ndereva added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST