South African man sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing 11-year-old girl 66 times after her mother rejected his advances

Monday, September 16, 2024 - A South African man, Conwell Mongezi Chauke, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal m8rder of an 11-year-old girl.
Chauke, 34, stabbed Khothatso Welhelmina
Tshabalala, 66 times after her mother rejected his romantic
advances.
The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria also sentenced
Chauke from Loftus Gardens, to 6 years direct imprisonment for the kidnapping.
The court ordered that the sentence run concurrently, and he
be declared unfit to possess a firearm.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for
Gauteng Division, Lumka Mahanjana, in a statement on Monday, September 16,
2024, said Chauke was in a prayer group with the child's mother.
According to Mahanjana, Tshabalala was k!lled on
December 29, 2020, after her mother received a threatening call from Chauke.
“On 29 December 2020, the
mother of the deceased received a call while at work from Chauke, who was her
prayer group member and prayer partner. Chauke then began to threaten the
mother over the phone because she did not agree to meet with him the previous
day and believed that she was taking him for a fool as he was interested in
pursuing a love relationship with her,” the statement read.
"In the afternoon of
that same day, Chauke went to Mamelodi East where the minor child and her
mother were residing and upon arrival, he found the child playing with her
younger sister and the neighbour’s child outside their neighbour’s house.
"He then lured the child
under the pretence that he wanted to collect his belongings from her home. When
they got into her home, Chauke stabbed the child sixty-six times, he covered
her body with linen on top of her bed and fled the scene.
"When the neighbours
could not find the child, they went to look for her at her house when they
found her deceased body on top of her bed. Police were called and two days
after the incident on 31 December 2020 Chauke handed himself over at Lyttleton
Police Station and has been in custody since.
"In court, Chauke denied
kidnapping the child and only pleaded guilty to the charge of murder and
attributed his actions to the anger he felt towards the mother of the child.
"However, the state
adduced evidence which proved that indeed Chauke lured and kidnapped the child.
"During sentence
proceedings, his legal representative, asked the court to consider the 3 years
he spent in prison awaiting the finalization of his trial when imposing the
sentence. Though he has previous convictions of theft, he is a first offender
of violent crimes.
"In aggravation of
sentence the state prosecutor Advocate Sipho Lalane argued that even though
Chauke pleaded guilty to the charge of murder, he did not show remorse but is
rather regretful of his actions.
"Furthermore, Adv Lalane
said, Chauke, was convicted of a serious crime that is prevalent in the county.
He stabbed and killed a minor child who was defenseless, vulnerable and could
not protect herself, because her mother did not agree to his pursuit of a love
relationship.
"Lalani also handed in
two Victim Impact Statements (VIS), where the mother of the deceased expressed
that since her child was killed, she is not psychologically well and that
Chauke took away her best friend.
"In her VIS, the
deceased sister mentioned that she is always lonely because she does not have
anyone to play with as the deceased was also a friend to her. She also added
that her school performance has declined after losing her sister.
"When handing down the
sentence, Judge Jacobus Johannes Strijdom agreed with the state that Chauke was
convicted of a serious offence which violated the deceased constitutional right
to life.
"Furthermore, he was
merciless when stabbing the child sixty-six times which shows that he is a
danger to society and that it is the court's responsibility to protect society
from offenders like him.
"Moreover, the interest
of justice outweighs his circumstances, therefore, the court found no
substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from imposing the
prescribed minimum sentence.
“The National Prosecuting
Authority (NPA) welcomes the sentence and hopes that it will sends a strong
message that the NPA will ensure that offenders who commit such violent crimes
against women and children don’t have a place in society.”
