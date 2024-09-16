Monday, September 16, 2024 - A Ghanaian family has shared the story of how three siblings mysteriously lost their eyesight despite being born healthy.
The siblings—Jacob, Joseph, and Benjamin Mensah—recounted
their ordeal during an appearance on Berla Mundi’s show The New Day on
Ghone TV.
The mother of the children, Madam Florence Mensah, revealed
that her children were born with normal vision, but over time, each of them
inexplicably went blind.
The first sibling to lose his sight, Jacob shared that he
had a dream in which his head was submerged in water, and upon waking, he had
lost his vision. Joseph, the second brother, described feeling as though
something had fallen into his eyes, which marked the start of his blindness.
Benjamin, the third brother, recalled seeing a flash of light in a vision
before losing consciousness and waking up blind.
The mysterious circumstances surrounding the siblings’
blindness have led to speculation, with some online users suggesting that the
cause may be spiritual.
Man goes blind after dreaming of someone dipping his head into water; his two siblings also lose their sight pic.twitter.com/EJ5yvb1bbh— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 16, 2024
