Man goes blind after dreaming of someone dipping his head into water; his two siblings also lose their sight







Monday, September 16, 2024 - A Ghanaian family has shared the story of how three siblings mysteriously lost their eyesight despite being born healthy.

The siblings—Jacob, Joseph, and Benjamin Mensah—recounted their ordeal during an appearance on Berla Mundi’s show The New Day on Ghone TV.

The mother of the children, Madam Florence Mensah, revealed that her children were born with normal vision, but over time, each of them inexplicably went blind.

The first sibling to lose his sight, Jacob shared that he had a dream in which his head was submerged in water, and upon waking, he had lost his vision. Joseph, the second brother, described feeling as though something had fallen into his eyes, which marked the start of his blindness. Benjamin, the third brother, recalled seeing a flash of light in a vision before losing consciousness and waking up blind.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding the siblings’ blindness have led to speculation, with some online users suggesting that the cause may be spiritual.

