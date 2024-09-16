Singer SELENA GOMEZ fuels engagement speculation at the Emmys







Monday, September 16, 2024 - Selena Gomez turned heads at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, donning a stunning black Ralph Lauren gown and an array of dazzling jewellery — but it was the diamond ring on her left ring finger that really set tongues wagging.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star stepped out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Sunday evening, sparking speculation of a possible engagement to her music producer boyfriend, Benny Blanco.





Fans quickly took notice of a platinum band covered in marquise diamonds on Gomez's ring finger, fueling rumours that the Disney alum might be engaged. Adding to the buzz, the couple was seen getting cosy during the event, with cameras capturing plenty of affectionate moments.

However, according to E! News, the diamond ring was simply one of many Tiffany & Co. pieces Selena wore for the night, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.





The engagement rumors aren't entirely out of the blue. Last month, Gomez sparked similar speculation by covering her ring finger with an emoji in a photo with her beau. Not long after, she followed a popular wedding planner on TikTok and was later seen wearing a gold band on the same finger.

Whether or not Benny Blanco has proposed remains unclear, but fans are eagerly watching for any more signs that wedding bells might be in the future for the star.