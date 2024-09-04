SHOCK as Treasury official, EVANS CHIRCHIR, is murdered by powerful cartels over Sh 286 million tender and his body dumped in Machakos.





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - A family is seeking justice after their kin, who worked at the Treasury, died under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased Treasury official identified as Evans Chirchir had expressed fears for his life over a Sh286 million tender before he died.

According to Chirchir’s lawyers Philip Keaton and Felix Langat, his body was discovered at the mortuary with a head injury.

The lawyers said Chirchir did not return to his home over the weekend, causing panic in his family.

When his office colleagues enquired, they were informed that he had accompanied friends to Machakos.

His brother went to search for him and after failing to find him at hospitals and police stations, they went to court and sued the Inspector General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to produce him.

However, before the case was heard in court on September 3, 2024, Chirchir’s body was found dumped at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital mortuary.

His family and lawyers believe that he was murdered.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out to establish the cause of his death.

Evans' lawyer Philip Keaton took to his Facebook page and gave DCI 24 hours to crack in and demystify his mysterious death.

“Today we received shocking news about the death of Evans Chirchir; a young man who was murdered by briefcase buccaneers and tenderpreneurs at the Ministry of Finance.

“Evans went missing on Friday 31st and as we prepared to file an habeas corpus application this morning, we got the rude shock.

“The tendering and procurement process in certain institutions has taken a dangerous route. We urge all the investigative agencies to apprehend the culprits and dispense justice.

“The DCI have 24 hours to crack in and demystify this mysterious death,” he posted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.