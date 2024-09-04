Bishop KIENGEI meets PRITY VISHY and secures 5 lucrative brand endorsement deals for her after body shaming her (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Controversial preacher Bishop Ben Kiengei of Jesus Compassion Ministry church has finally met popular content creator Prity Vishy, following their online feud.

Kiengei met Vishy and her manager in a city hotel and revealed that he had secured lucrative brand endorsement deals for her.

Taking to his Facebook account, Kiengei wrote, “Prity Vishy is a good, clean, and vibrant soul that needed to meet Bishop Ben, though we've met in an uncomfortable scenario, a new life has begun.

"Today we've sat in a meeting with Prity Vishy and her Manager Sharon Samba.

"After speaking out, Forgiving each other together with my sister Liz Wangui Muchiri, I invited some investors because I have found that we should positively use Prity and her influence for her to build and change the way things are working in her life,”.

Prity has landed brand endorsement deals with 5 companies, thanks to Kiengei.

He had earlier apologized to her after a video of him body shaming her went viral.

Prity had threatened to storm his church on Sunday in the company of Tiktokers, prompting Kiengei to intervene and control the damage.





























