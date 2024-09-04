Malindi residents torch a BMW X5 belonging to a South African criminal and accuse senior police officers of protecting him (VIDEO).





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Residents of Malindi have ganged up against a foreigner who is allegedly preying on young boys and girls in the area.

The wealthy man from South Africa is said to be enjoying police protection after dishing out bribes, even as he continues with his rogue behaviours.

Furious residents chased him down along the streets of Malindi, forcing him to jump off his BMW X5 and flee.

The residents torched his luxurious vehicle after he escaped their dragnet.

It is alleged that senior DCI officers in the area, including the regional DCI officer, protect him.

The residents have vowed to hunt him down and teach him a lesson for destroying the future of their children.









Malindi residents say the police and DCI have been protecting the South African paedophile by receiving bribes to shield him from prosecution.



They formed a vigilant group and went after him. He escaped their dragnet, but his BMW X5 didn't. https://t.co/iNu6oaLtrW pic.twitter.com/89dZqQ1FSn — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) August 31, 2024

In a GTA-like scene, the people of Malindi whose children have been ruined by the South African paedophile chased him down along the streets of Malindi, all the way to Mida Creek in Matsangoni.

The suspect got away before irate mob caught up with him. pic.twitter.com/qfsxLKLcuq — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) August 31, 2024

