Malindi residents torch a BMW X5 belonging to a South African criminal and accuse senior police officers of protecting him (VIDEO).


Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Residents of Malindi have ganged up against a foreigner who is allegedly preying on young boys and girls in the area.

The wealthy man from South Africa is said to be enjoying police protection after dishing out bribes, even as he continues with his rogue behaviours.

Furious residents chased him down along the streets of Malindi, forcing him to jump off his BMW X5 and flee.

The residents torched his luxurious vehicle after he escaped their dragnet.

It is alleged that senior DCI officers in the area, including the regional DCI officer, protect him.

The residents have vowed to hunt him down and teach him a lesson for destroying the future of their children.



