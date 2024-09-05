Shock as it emerges that MARTHA KOOME faked her documents to be appointed Chief Justice – Look!





Thursday, September 5, 2024 – Kenyans have allegedly lost trust in the Judiciary, which is led by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

This is after it emerged that Koome is as fake as she comes after submitting false information to facilitate her appointment as Chief Justice.

A Kenyan woman, claiming to be a founding Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA K) member, has accused Chief Justice Martha Koome of lying to MPs during her vetting for the Chief Justice position.

In a letter, the woman accused CJ Koome of erroneously stating in her resume submitted before the National Assembly that she served as the federation’s vice chairperson from 1996 to 1998.

However, the woman refuted Koome's claims, stating that she rightfully held the Federation’s Vice-Chair position during the said period.

The woman has now given Koome 7-day notice to correct the fake claims, failure to which she would sue her.

According to the complainant, during her tenure, she served with dedication and honour.

She also said she undertook all vice chairperson duties and responsibilities, including attending council meetings.

“Our client who is a founder member of FIDA K participated in the council election of 1996 and was elected as the Vice Chair of the Council of your reputed organization,” read part of the notice addressed to CJ Koome and FIDA Kenya.

"Our client legitimately believes that according to recordings you ought to know that Chief Justice Martha Koome did not serve as Vice-chairperson of FIDA K for the period 1996-1998."

She further claimed Martha Koome could have conspired with other leaders within the federation to falsify records to indicate CJ Koome was the Vice-Chair of FIDA Kenya.

The demand letter comes three years after Martha Koome took over office as the country's first female Chief Justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST