Shock as it emerges that MARTHA KOOME faked her documents to be appointed Chief Justice – Look!

Thursday, September 5, 2024 – Kenyans have allegedly lost trust in the Judiciary, which is led by Chief Justice Martha Koome.
This is after it emerged that
Koome is as fake as she comes after submitting false information to facilitate
her appointment as Chief Justice.
A Kenyan woman, claiming to be a founding Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA K) member, has accused Chief Justice Martha Koome of lying to MPs during her vetting for the Chief Justice position.
In a letter, the woman accused
CJ Koome of erroneously stating in her resume submitted before the National
Assembly that she served as the federation’s vice chairperson from 1996 to
1998.
However, the woman refuted
Koome's claims, stating that she rightfully held the Federation’s Vice-Chair
position during the said period.
The woman has now given Koome
7-day notice to correct the fake claims, failure to which she would sue her.
According to the complainant, during her tenure, she served with dedication and honour.
She also said she
undertook all vice chairperson duties and responsibilities, including attending
council meetings.
“Our client who is a founder
member of FIDA K participated in the council election of 1996 and was elected
as the Vice Chair of the Council of your reputed organization,” read part of
the notice addressed to CJ Koome and FIDA Kenya.
"Our client legitimately
believes that according to recordings you ought to know that Chief Justice
Martha Koome did not serve as Vice-chairperson of FIDA K for the period
1996-1998."
She further claimed Martha Koome
could have conspired with other leaders within the federation to falsify
records to indicate CJ Koome was the Vice-Chair of FIDA Kenya.
The demand letter comes three
years after Martha Koome took over office as the country's first female
Chief Justice.
