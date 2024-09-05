Even NELSON HAVI is fed up with RUTO – Check out how he responded to state bloggers accusing MORARA KEBASO of receiving a Prado from GACHAGUA





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has blasted state-sponsored bloggers for alleging that lawyer and activist Morara Kebaso received a Prado from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kebaso is a young man who has been traversing the country exposing President William Ruto’s lies.

On Thursday, state-sponsored bloggers accused Gachagua of donating one of his Prados to Morara Kebaso through his company Wamunyoro Investment Limited.

In defense, Havi, chairman of the Retirement Benefits Authority Board, slammed the bloggers, stating that Morara Kebaso is working for Kenyans and urged them to stop their attacks.

Havi even called for the government to provide Morara Kebaso with a GK vehicle and outriders, praising him for his work in exposing the lies of Ruto’s regime..

“Listen you fool, Morara Kebaso is working for the People of Kenya. We do not care in whose name his vehicle is registered.

"It would even be better that he be given a vehicle with a GK Plate and Seven Police Motor Riders. We need him to travel with maximum noise,” Havi told state bloggers on X.

