EACC officials arrive at Kerenga Airstrip where MURKOMEN’s brother-in-law squandered millions after being awarded a tender to upgrade it (VIDEO)

Thursday, September 4, 2024 - Officials from the Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have visited Kerenga Airstrip in Kericho days after the locals held demos and demanded accountability after the contractor squandered money and failed to upgrade the airstrip.
The tender worth millions of shillings was awarded to Belgut
Member of Parliament and Kipchumba Murkomen’s brother-in-law Nelson Koech.
However, he reportedly squandered the money and abandoned the
project.
The locals recently descended on the airstrip carrying
placards and threatened to plant maize and trees
in the airstrip if the land remained unused.
The project cost the government
nearly KSh 60 million but has become a stark symbol of failed promises and
wasted resources.
Anger among the community was
mainly directed at the contractor, who had been entrusted with the construction
work.
Below is a video of EACC officials
at the airstrip to conduct investigations.
EACC arriving at Kerenga Airstrip in Kericho. Kama ulikula pesa ya hii project anza kujipanga. Raiya wameamua pic.twitter.com/b6wZOC6kjq— PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) September 5, 2024
