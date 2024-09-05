EACC officials arrive at Kerenga Airstrip where MURKOMEN’s brother-in-law squandered millions after being awarded a tender to upgrade it (VIDEO)





Thursday, September 4, 2024 - Officials from the Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have visited Kerenga Airstrip in Kericho days after the locals held demos and demanded accountability after the contractor squandered money and failed to upgrade the airstrip.

The tender worth millions of shillings was awarded to Belgut Member of Parliament and Kipchumba Murkomen’s brother-in-law Nelson Koech.

However, he reportedly squandered the money and abandoned the project.

The locals recently descended on the airstrip carrying placards and threatened to plant maize and trees in the airstrip if the land remained unused.

The project cost the government nearly KSh 60 million but has become a stark symbol of failed promises and wasted resources.

Anger among the community was mainly directed at the contractor, who had been entrusted with the construction work.

Below is a video of EACC officials at the airstrip to conduct investigations.

EACC arriving at Kerenga Airstrip in Kericho. Kama ulikula pesa ya hii project anza kujipanga. Raiya wameamua pic.twitter.com/b6wZOC6kjq — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) September 5, 2024

