See what this man was captured on CCTV doing at an office in Nairobi - He was not aware that he was being recorded! SHAME (VIDEO).





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - A man was captured on CCTV stealing at a city office where he walked in disguised as a client.

In the video, the office attendant is seen walking out to run some errands, leaving the man in the office.

As soon as the office attendant walks out, the suspected thief surveys around the office looking for any valuable item to steal.

He picks up earphones and puts them in his pocket.

He was not aware that he was being recorded by CCTV cameras installed in the office.

Watch video.

This is how Visitors in your office will Steal for you! pic.twitter.com/mmQs5F5wC7 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 3, 2024

