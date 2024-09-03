UDA MP faces the wrath of his constituents as they destroy his luxurious Range Rover (VIDEO).





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Laisamis Member of Parliament, Joseph Lekuton, faced the wrath of locals when he visited his constituency over the weekend after they destroyed his vehicle.

The UDA-allied MP parked his luxurious vehicle to run some errands, only for the locals to scratch the windscreen, rims, and body.

The locals were expressing their anger over the MP’s poor performance.

In the video, an elated young man is heard saying “MP amesalimiwa,” as he records the video.

However, a woman is heard condemning the action in the background.

"This is very wrong'' she says.

Watch the video.

