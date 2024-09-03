UDA MP faces the wrath of his constituents as they destroy his luxurious Range Rover (VIDEO).

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Laisamis Member of Parliament, Joseph Lekuton, faced the wrath of locals when he visited his constituency over the weekend after they destroyed his vehicle.
The UDA-allied MP parked
his luxurious vehicle to run some errands, only for the locals to scratch the
windscreen, rims, and body.
The locals were
expressing their anger over the MP’s poor performance.
In the video, an elated
young man is heard saying “MP amesalimiwa,” as he records the video.
However, a woman is
heard condemning the action in the background.
"This is very
wrong'' she says.
Watch the video.
Hon. Joseph kukuton amefikiwa na Salamu. So sad. pic.twitter.com/zAI21y0GdL— James🇰🇪 (@MrJamesKe) September 2, 2024
