SHAME as a popular Kikuyu gospel singer and pastor is secretly photographed indulging in alcohol on Sunday night after church along Thika Road (PHOTO).





Blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga has exposed popular Kikuyu gospel singer and Pastor Njeru Thiga for preaching water and drinking wine after he was photographed in a nightclub indulging in alcohol.

The photo was taken on Sunday night in one of the popular clubs along Thika Road.

Earlier in the day, he was busy preaching at his church, only to pop into the club at night.

He was trying to hide his face with a cap as he indulged in alcohol.

Pastor Njeru is known for his hit gospel song dubbed “Kahua Ka Rose which has over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

See the photo.





