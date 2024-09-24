See the state of Embu Governor’s official residence that cost Ksh 49 Million - The contractor has already been paid Ksh 27 Million! EACC officials should watch this video.





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Renowned political activist Morara Kebaso has put the contractor tasked with building the official residence of the Embu Governor on the spot over shoddy work.

The project was allocated Ksh 49 Million and so far, the contractor has been paid Ksh 27 million.

However, the house is in a dilapidated state despite millions of shillings being spent during the construction.

Morara visited the construction site during his ‘Vampire Diaries’ tour of Embu County over the weekend and took a video.

The project has stalled, with reports indicating that the house was supposed to be completed on September 8, 2022.

The construction of the house commenced on March 8, 2021

Watch the video.

See the state of Embu Governor’s official residence that cost Ksh 49 Million - The contractor has already been paid Ksh 27 Million! pic.twitter.com/Em3vpeKq6J — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 24, 2024

