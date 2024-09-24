GACHAGUA's goose is cooked – See who RUTO has ‘picked’ to lead the impeachment charge against the DP







Tuesday, September 24, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may not survive the looming impeachment, judging by the confidence President Ruto's allies have in sending him packing.

Uasin Gishu Women Representative Gladys Shollei became the latest high-profile leader to openly declare intentions to impeach Gachagua.

Speaking at a function in Uasin Gishu County yesterday, Shollei boldly put the DP on notice, saying she would spearhead the impeachment motion.

"I am putting you Rigathi Gachagua on notice. You are going to be impeached and I am going to be in charge of the impeachment," Shollei stated amid applause from the crowd.

Shollei further claimed she would personally ensure President Ruto is unscathed from the ongoing turmoil within the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Her comments only served to add fuel to an already fiery situation, with an overwhelming number of Ruto's allies applying pressure in an attempt to oust the embattled Gachagua.

This comes even as Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has filed a censure motion against Gachagua with the office of the Speaker of the Senate - something that was disputed by Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Duale told off Mungatana on social media, saying any censure motion against the DP can only originate from the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Gachagua is in a precarious position, with his relationship with Ruto reportedly on the verge of collapse.

