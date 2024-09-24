GACHAGUA's goose is cooked – See who RUTO has ‘picked’ to lead the impeachment charge against the DP

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may not survive the looming impeachment, judging by the confidence President Ruto's allies have in sending him packing.
Uasin Gishu Women Representative
Gladys Shollei became the latest high-profile leader to openly declare
intentions to impeach Gachagua.
Speaking at a function in Uasin
Gishu County yesterday, Shollei boldly put the DP on notice, saying she would
spearhead the impeachment motion.
"I am putting you Rigathi
Gachagua on notice. You are going to be impeached and I am going to be in
charge of the impeachment," Shollei stated amid applause from the crowd.
Shollei further claimed she
would personally ensure President Ruto is unscathed from the ongoing turmoil
within the Kenya Kwanza regime.
Her comments only served to add
fuel to an already fiery situation, with an overwhelming number of Ruto's
allies applying pressure in an attempt to oust the embattled Gachagua.
This comes even as Tana River
Senator Danson Mungatana has filed a censure motion against Gachagua with the
office of the Speaker of the Senate - something that was disputed by
Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.
Duale told off Mungatana on
social media, saying any censure motion against the DP can only originate from
the National Assembly.
Meanwhile, Gachagua is in a precarious position, with his relationship with Ruto reportedly on the verge of collapse.
