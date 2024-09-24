Ignore the rumours, this is the real reason why GACHAGUA and President RUTO fell out – NGUNJIRI spills the beans.







Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Former Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has revealed the genesis of the political rivalry between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

For the last six months, Ruto and Gachagua have not been on good terms, and the President's allies are already plotting the DP's impeachment.

In an interview with Kameme TV on Monday evening, Kimani Ngunjiri revealed that the rivalry between Ruto and Gachagua began during a cabinet meeting when the Deputy President opposed the government's plan to introduce taxes on motor vehicles and bread.

Ngunjiri stated that Gachagua became a marked man when he claimed the Finance Bill 2024, which was later withdrawn by the president, unfairly targeted Mt. Kenya region residents, as they are the majority car owners in the country.

“Yes Gachagua fell out with Ruto in a cabinet meeting after he opposed motor vehicle tax and bread tax which were in the Finance bill 2024,” Ngunjiri said.

