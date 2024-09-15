See what Kibra youth did to auctioneers who attempted to seize UHURU’s donation to AFC Leopards.

Monday, September 16, 2024 - AFC Leopards Football Club narrowly avoided losing their bus, donated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
This is after mean-looking
auctioneers unsuccessfully tried to seize it.
The incident unfolded at Jamhuri
Grounds when auctioneers, supported by youths on motorcycles and police
officers, made a bold attempt to seize the bus in a bid to settle an unpaid
debt.
The debt in question relates to
former Leopards' defender Robert Mudenyu, who took legal action after his
contract was unlawfully terminated.
Mudenyu, a once-pivotal player,
was awarded nearly Ksh1 million by the Sports Disputes Tribunal in December
last year.
However, despite the ruling, the
club failed to make good on the payment, prompting Mudenyu to take drastic
steps by involving auctioneers to recover what was rightfully his.
The auctioneers delivered a
seizure order to AFC Leopards' accountant on September 3, demanding the release
of the bus, office equipment, and other assets. The accountant, however,
refused to acknowledge the order.
In a bid to enforce the order,
auctioneers went to take away the iconic blue and white bus, a symbol of pride
for the club, which would have been carted off to be auctioned—a humiliating
spectacle for the team and its loyal supporters.
The fans of AFC Leopards,
particularly from the Kibra area, played an essential role in averting the
disaster.
Upon learning of the imminent seizure,
they rushed to Jamhuri Grounds and confronted the auctioneers, preventing them
from leaving with the bus.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments