See what Kibra youth did to auctioneers who attempted to seize UHURU’s donation to AFC Leopards.





Monday, September 16, 2024 - AFC Leopards Football Club narrowly avoided losing their bus, donated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after mean-looking auctioneers unsuccessfully tried to seize it.

The incident unfolded at Jamhuri Grounds when auctioneers, supported by youths on motorcycles and police officers, made a bold attempt to seize the bus in a bid to settle an unpaid debt.

The debt in question relates to former Leopards' defender Robert Mudenyu, who took legal action after his contract was unlawfully terminated.

Mudenyu, a once-pivotal player, was awarded nearly Ksh1 million by the Sports Disputes Tribunal in December last year.

However, despite the ruling, the club failed to make good on the payment, prompting Mudenyu to take drastic steps by involving auctioneers to recover what was rightfully his.

The auctioneers delivered a seizure order to AFC Leopards' accountant on September 3, demanding the release of the bus, office equipment, and other assets. The accountant, however, refused to acknowledge the order.

In a bid to enforce the order, auctioneers went to take away the iconic blue and white bus, a symbol of pride for the club, which would have been carted off to be auctioned—a humiliating spectacle for the team and its loyal supporters.

The fans of AFC Leopards, particularly from the Kibra area, played an essential role in averting the disaster.

Upon learning of the imminent seizure, they rushed to Jamhuri Grounds and confronted the auctioneers, preventing them from leaving with the bus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST