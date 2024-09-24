RUTO is hell-bent on ‘selling’ JKIA to ADANI Group as CS JOHN MBADI gives the way forward for the airport takeover amid uproar





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 – That President William Ruto is hell-bent on 'selling' the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Adani Holdings is not in doubt despite opposition and uproar from Kenyans.

So insistent is Ruto’s administration that it has refused to drop Adani even after Kenyans stormed JKIA to protest against the takeover.

Instead, Ruto, through the Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, changed a few things just to pacify public anger and gave Adani 22 demands before it could proceed with the JKIA takeover.

Speaking during the heated Senate session, Mbadi confirmed that among the 22 conditions they have given Adani is to absorb all current JKIA staff, a move aimed at safeguarding local jobs, which has been a major concern, especially for airport workers.

Mbadi further explained that the Public Private Partnership (PPP) committee, which oversees the process, will not approve if the firm fails to meet these conditions.

The project remains in limbo pending a comprehensive review despite a ticking time clock on the deal.

According to the government, the deal should be concluded by November, and the Adani’s have a clause that could see them sue Kenya if the government botches the deal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST