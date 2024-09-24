RUTO is hell-bent on ‘selling’ JKIA to ADANI Group as CS JOHN MBADI gives the way forward for the airport takeover amid uproar

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 – That President William Ruto is hell-bent on 'selling' the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Adani Holdings is not in doubt despite opposition and uproar from Kenyans.
So insistent is Ruto’s
administration that it has refused to drop Adani even after Kenyans stormed
JKIA to protest against the takeover.
Instead, Ruto, through the
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, changed a few things just to pacify
public anger and gave Adani 22 demands before it could proceed with the JKIA
takeover.
Speaking during the heated
Senate session, Mbadi confirmed that among the 22 conditions they have given
Adani is to absorb all current JKIA staff, a move aimed at safeguarding local
jobs, which has been a major concern, especially for airport workers.
Mbadi further explained that the
Public Private Partnership (PPP) committee, which oversees the process, will
not approve if the firm fails to meet these conditions.
The project remains in limbo
pending a comprehensive review despite a ticking time clock on the deal.
According to the government, the
deal should be concluded by November, and the Adani’s have a clause that could
see them sue Kenya if the government botches the deal.
