MALALA goes into hiding after his son and brother-in-law were abducted at gunpoint and tortured to reveal his whereabouts after resurfacing at GACHAGUA’s event – Look!





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has alleged the abduction of a section of his family members by unknown people.

In a brief statement, the vocal politician disclosed that his son and his 19-year-old brother-in-law were on Monday night abducted at gunpoint.

According to the former Kakamega Senator, the duo were tortured for about six hours in an attempt to compel them to reveal his whereabouts.

While detailing the incident, Malala further alleged that the two were later dumped along Thika Road after the alleged assailants failed to trace him.

"They were tortured for six hours to disclose my whereabouts or that of my wife and to show them the way to my residence in Kitengela," Malala alleged.

"After failing to find me or my spouse at home they dumped the two along Thika Road; I have picked them up safe but traumatised and shaken," he added.

This comes barely two days after he resurfaced at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s event where he attacked President William Ruto and his allies for plotting to have the DP impeached.

According to Malala, Ruto has contacted Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Homa Bay town legislator Peter Kaluma to spearhead Gachagua's impeachment.

He went ahead to warn Ruto that turning against his deputy would in the long run lead to the president's ouster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST