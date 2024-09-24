MALALA goes into hiding after his son and brother-in-law were abducted at gunpoint and tortured to reveal his whereabouts after resurfacing at GACHAGUA’s event – Look!

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has alleged the abduction of a section of his family members by unknown people.
In a brief statement, the vocal
politician disclosed that his son and his 19-year-old brother-in-law were on
Monday night abducted at gunpoint.
According to the former Kakamega
Senator, the duo were tortured for about six hours in an attempt to compel them
to reveal his whereabouts.
While detailing the
incident, Malala further alleged that the two were later dumped along Thika
Road after the alleged assailants failed to trace him.
"They were tortured
for six hours to disclose my whereabouts or that of my wife and to show them
the way to my residence in Kitengela," Malala alleged.
"After failing to
find me or my spouse at home they dumped the two along Thika Road; I have
picked them up safe but traumatised and shaken," he added.
This comes barely two days after
he resurfaced at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s event where he attacked
President William Ruto and his allies for plotting to have the DP impeached.
According to Malala, Ruto has
contacted Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Homa Bay town legislator Peter Kaluma
to spearhead Gachagua's impeachment.
He went ahead to warn Ruto that
turning against his deputy would in the long run lead to the president's ouster.
