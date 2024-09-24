REVEALED: The amount of money Governor ANNE WAIGURU allegedly bribed 48 MPs to denounce GACHAGUA and endorse KINDIKI





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged revealing how Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was allegedly involved in the Nyahururu meeting, where 48 Mt. Kenya MPs denounced Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and endorsed Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.

According to Juja MP, George Koimburi, the meeting dubbed ‘Nyahururu Declaration’ was planned by Waiguru and Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mwangi Kiunjuri.

In the morning, Waiguru allegedly gave Kiunjuri Sh 4.8 million to distribute among the MPs gathered at a Nyahururu hotel.

However, Kiunjuri, who is a patented conman, allegedly gave the MPs Sh 50,000 each and pocketed Sh 2.4 million.

In the afternoon, Kiunjuri allegedly returned with Sh9.6 million from State House and distributed Sh200,000 to each MP.

At the end of the meeting, each of the 48 MPs went home with Sh 250,000 for denouncing Gachagua and endorsing Kindiki.

