RUTO in shock as BIDEN contemplates taking over the Haiti mission from him after a disappointing start

Thursday, September 5, 2024 – Diplomatic tension between Kenya and the U.S. could be in the offing after reports emerged that the Joe Biden administration is considering taking over the Haiti mission from President William Ruto after a disappointing start.
According to reports, the U.S is
contemplating a dramatic shift in its approach to the beleaguered Kenya-led
Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.
In a bid to salvage the
faltering initiative, the Biden administration is evaluating plans to
transition the operation into a traditional United Nations peacekeeping
mission, a move that could significantly alter the dynamics of international
intervention in the troubled Caribbean nation.
Such a move, would be a public
proclamation of the failures of the Kenyan-led mission, which could complicate
the relationship between Kenya and the U.S.
The mission has struggled to
attract the necessary funding and resources, leaving it ill-equipped to tackle
the complex security challenges in Haiti.
Emerging reports from Washington
suggest that this reconsideration stems from the mounting difficulties faced by
the Kenyan forces on the ground.
Despite the deployment of 400
troops two months ago, the mission has struggled to make headway against
heavily armed gangs that have plunged Haiti into chaos.
Frustration is growing among the
local population, and delays in pay and equipment shortages have severely
undermined the morale of the Kenyan police officers, who were initially
expected to spearhead efforts to restore order.
According to sources familiar
with the matter, according to the Florida-based publication Miami Herald, the U.S.
State Department has informed lawmakers of its consideration to shift the
Kenya-led MSS to a U.N.-managed operation.
