RUTO in shock as BIDEN contemplates taking over the Haiti mission from him after a disappointing start





Thursday, September 5, 2024 – Diplomatic tension between Kenya and the U.S. could be in the offing after reports emerged that the Joe Biden administration is considering taking over the Haiti mission from President William Ruto after a disappointing start.

According to reports, the U.S is contemplating a dramatic shift in its approach to the beleaguered Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

In a bid to salvage the faltering initiative, the Biden administration is evaluating plans to transition the operation into a traditional United Nations peacekeeping mission, a move that could significantly alter the dynamics of international intervention in the troubled Caribbean nation.

Such a move, would be a public proclamation of the failures of the Kenyan-led mission, which could complicate the relationship between Kenya and the U.S.

The mission has struggled to attract the necessary funding and resources, leaving it ill-equipped to tackle the complex security challenges in Haiti.

Emerging reports from Washington suggest that this reconsideration stems from the mounting difficulties faced by the Kenyan forces on the ground.

Despite the deployment of 400 troops two months ago, the mission has struggled to make headway against heavily armed gangs that have plunged Haiti into chaos.

Frustration is growing among the local population, and delays in pay and equipment shortages have severely undermined the morale of the Kenyan police officers, who were initially expected to spearhead efforts to restore order.

According to sources familiar with the matter, according to the Florida-based publication Miami Herald, the U.S. State Department has informed lawmakers of its consideration to shift the Kenya-led MSS to a U.N.-managed operation.

