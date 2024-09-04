Forget everything and help my husband transform Kenya – RACHEL RUTO begs the already disappointed Kenyans abroad





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - First Lady Rachel Ruto has called on Kenyans living abroad to leverage their expertise, experience, and networks to support Kenya’s development.

This comes as most Kenyans in the Diaspora feel President William Ruto is not doing much and largely supported the anti-government protests by the Gen Zs.

During her visit to China, Rachel met with Kenyan women professionals residing and working in Beijing and described Kenyans abroad as goodwill ambassadors who act as vital links between the country and the rest of the world.

Rachel emphasized the importance of the Kenyan diaspora in driving innovation and transferring skills, knowledge, and technology back to Kenya.

“The Kenyans in the diaspora are our goodwill ambassadors and a link between Kenya and the world. They play a critical role in transferring skills, knowledge, and technology back to Kenya.

"They are drivers of innovation, introducing new ideas and practices that contribute to our Nation’s growth and transformation,” Rachel stated on X.

She further encouraged them to support nation-building by investing in Kenya, mentoring young entrepreneurs, and connecting them with opportunities in China.

“I encouraged them to use their expertise, experience, and networks to support our nation-building efforts through investing in Kenya, mentoring young entrepreneurs, or connecting Kenyans to opportunities here in China,” Rachel added.

Rachel is in China accompanying President William Ruto, who is attending the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

The summit is focused on shaping the strategic partnership between China and Africa in the post-COVID era, amid rising geopolitical tensions.

