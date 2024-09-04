Forget everything and help my husband transform Kenya – RACHEL RUTO begs the already disappointed Kenyans abroad

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - First Lady Rachel Ruto has called on Kenyans living abroad to leverage their expertise, experience, and networks to support Kenya’s development.
This comes as most Kenyans in the Diaspora feel President William Ruto is not doing much and largely supported the
anti-government protests by the Gen Zs.
During her visit to China,
Rachel met with Kenyan women professionals residing and working in Beijing and
described Kenyans abroad as goodwill ambassadors who act as vital links between
the country and the rest of the world.
Rachel emphasized the importance
of the Kenyan diaspora in driving innovation and transferring skills,
knowledge, and technology back to Kenya.
“The Kenyans in the diaspora are our goodwill ambassadors and a link between Kenya and the world. They play a critical role in transferring skills, knowledge, and technology back to Kenya.
"They are drivers of innovation, introducing new ideas and
practices that contribute to our Nation’s growth and transformation,” Rachel
stated on X.
She further encouraged them to
support nation-building by investing in Kenya, mentoring young entrepreneurs,
and connecting them with opportunities in China.
“I encouraged them to use their
expertise, experience, and networks to support our nation-building efforts
through investing in Kenya, mentoring young entrepreneurs, or connecting
Kenyans to opportunities here in China,” Rachel added.
Rachel is in China accompanying
President William Ruto, who is attending the 2024 Forum on China-Africa
Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.
The summit is focused on shaping
the strategic partnership between China and Africa in the post-COVID era, amid
rising geopolitical tensions.
