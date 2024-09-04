Iko kazi as SAKAJA announces 20,000 vacancies for jobless people in Nairobi after Gen Z protests





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has reiterated President William Ruto's plan to employ over 20,000 youths in Nairobi County.

Sakaja announced that Kazi Mtaani will return to the county under the new name "Climate Works Mashinani."

Sakaja revealed that the Climate Works Mashinani is back after the Gen Z protests compelled the president to listen to the youths.

Sakaja stated that, unlike Kazi Mtaani, the new project will have youth work for ten days, followed by fully paid government training for the next ten days.

"MCAs from every ward, plan your youths and get them ready to get to work," Sakaja said.

While on his tour in Nyanza, Ruto assured youths in Kisumu that the Climate Works Mashinani will be starting in a month and will engage youths in environmental conservation-related activities.

He was responding to calls for the creation of jobs for the youth from the region.

"Give me one month and we will have those jobs. I am planning. After one month we will have the Climate Works Mashinani program.

"You will help me with environmental matters and other matters. You guys, jobs are coming," Ruto said.

Kazi Mtaani, a well-known project from the Uhuru Kenyatta era, was designed to support young Kenyans during the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through Kazi Mtaani, youths would participate in community cleaning exercises and be paid weekly.

After his election in 2022, Ruto abolished Kazi Mtaani but he has revived it under the name "Climate Works Mashinani."

The Kenyan DAILY POST