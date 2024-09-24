RUTO has nothing to do with GACHAGUA’s impeachment, it is Mt Kenya MPs who want the ‘tribal bigot’ removed from office – UDA MP says





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - An outspoken Member of Parliament from Kisii County has said President William Ruto has nothing to do with the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Monday, Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda stated that the President is focused on important issues and is unaware of any motion to impeach Gachagua.

Jhanda stated that the motion to impeach Gachagua has been initiated by Mt. Kenya MPs and other leaders who believe he is unfit to serve in such a high office.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker further urged Gachagua to resign honourably before he is impeached.

“President William Ruto has nothing to do with the impeachment of Gachagua.

"Leaders from Mt Kenya region and across the country have made the decision.

"The best thing Gachagua can do is to resign rather than be impeached,” Jhanda said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST