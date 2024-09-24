KICC chairman IRUNGU NYAKERA warns Mt Kenya leaders against being used like fools to impeach GACHAGUA





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Chairman, Irungu Nyakera, has come to the support of embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who faces possible impeachment soon.

Allies of President William Ruto have united in a bid to impeach Gachagua, accusing him of being a tribal bigot and undermining the president.

The motion to impeach Gachagua is being spearheaded by Mt. Kenya leaders, led by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina, among other leaders.

In a plea to Mt. Kenya leaders, Nyakera reminded them that Gachagua is the most senior politician from the region and cautioned against kicking a man when he's down.

“Let’s not go this direction of painting our son and leader as an evil man for standing with Mt Kenya.

" He may not be right on very many things but he remains the most senior politician from Mt Kenya.

" Let’s not kick our own when they are down,” Nyakera who is also Farmers Party of Kenya Party Leader wrote on his X on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST