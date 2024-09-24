“GACHAGUA will be impeached, even his own village has rejected him!” - Murang’a Woman Rep BETTY MAINA declares (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Murang’a Woman Rep Betty Maina has confirmed she's among the Mt. Kenya leaders planning to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of promoting tribalism despite being a national leader.

In the video, Betty, speaking in Rift Valley alongside Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei, stated that Gachagua has been rejected even in his own village and deserves to be sent home through impeachment.

“As the spouse of Gachagua's MP, I can tell you he has even been rejected in his own home,” Betty Maina said.

Here is the video of Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina saying Gachagua has been rejected even in his hometown and deserves to be impeached as soon as possible.

Murang'a Woman Rep Betty Maina gets into foray in the DP @rigathi foreseen impeachment saga. pic.twitter.com/3uEzuyi2ol — Kenya News Centre🇰🇪 (@KenyaNewsCentre) September 24, 2024

