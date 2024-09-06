RUTO forces Education CS JULIUS MIGOS to cut short his trip to China and fly back to Kenya as a matter of urgency





Friday, September 6, 2024 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos has been forced to cut short his trip to China, where he had accompanied President William Ruto, and return home urgently.

This follows the fire tragedy at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County that has left 17 pupils dead.

Ruto ordered Migos to fly back to Kenya and help get to the bottom of the matter.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education has already commenced a joint investigation with the Ministry of Interior on the root cause of the tragedy at Hillside Endarasha.

In a statement, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang revealed that Education CS Julius Migos is returning to join local teams and ensure the situation is addressed with utmost urgency.

According to the PS, a multi-agency team was already on the ground leading in the management of the situation.

Kipsang in his update disclosed that the Ministry of Education was also working with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all those injured during the tragedy get adequate medical attention.

"In line with His Excellency President William Ruto's directive, the Ministry of Education is coordinating with security agencies to investigate the root cause of the incident at the school," Kipsang stated.

While detailing the occurrence, the PS revealed that 17 pupils had so far been confirmed deceased while the 14, nursing critical injuries had been rushed to the nearest hospitals.

Kipsang further noted that the school had an enrolment of 824 pupils out of which 402 were boys while 422 were girls. Of the total enrolment, 156 boys and 160 girls were boarders while the rest were day scholars.

According to Belio Kipsang, all the 156 boys boarders were accommodated in the ill-fated dormitory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST