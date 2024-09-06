ODM remains an Opposition Party – SIFUNA insists that the RAILA ODINGA-led party has not joined the Government





Friday, September 6, 2024 - ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has clarified that the Orange Democratic Movement party has not joined the government and continues to fulfill its role as the opposition, holding the government accountable.

Speaking during a live interview with a local radio station on Friday, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County Senator, disclosed that ODM is a minority party in both the national assembly and the senate, adding that the party will continue to execute the role of the opposition.

“ODM remains an opposition party; we are a member of the minority party in the national assembly and the Senate, and we will continue to execute our role in that capacity,” he said.

Additionally, Sifuna told of naysayers pushing the party into the government and out of the Azimio coalition.

“I have seen efforts by others to push us into government; others are pushing us out of other things; I have seen some people saying ODM must now leave Azimio, “Sifuna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST