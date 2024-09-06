It pains me I am lost for words! – UHURU sends heartfelt condolences to families of 17 pupils who died at Hillside Academy inferno





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined Kenyans in mourning the 17 pupils who tragically lost their lives in a dormitory fire at Hillside Academy in Endarasha, Nyeri, on Thursday night.

Fourteen other pupils were injured in the devastating inferno.

In his statement, Uhuru Kenyatta expressed deep sorrow, describing the loss of these young lives, full of potential and hope for the future, as an indescribable pain.

The ‘Son of Jomo’ expressed sympathy for the families who have lost their children and the broader school community.

"The loss of young lives, full of potential and hope for the future, is a pain that cannot be fully described.

"My heart goes out to the families who lost their children and the school community deeply affected by this tragedy of unimaginable magnitude.

"May God give you the strength, comfort, and peace you need as you cope with this loss," Uhuru said.

According to Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu, the dorm that caught fire had 152 pupils.

Murugu said the dormitory caught fire at about 3.00 am and that the wooden structures saw the fire spread fast despite the quick response of disaster management teams from the county government.

"Most of the structures in this school are wooden which worsened the fire," he said.

The county commissioner who is leading a multi-agency team that arrived at the school said the dead learners could not be saved.

Further, DCI Director of Homicide Martin Nyuguto is leading a team of investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

