RUTO ‘disappoints’ congregants as he donates bags of maize instead of money as his tithe – Look!

Monday, September 2, 2024 - President William Ruto has made a significant shift from his normal donations to the church during a church service in Bungoma.
Making his address at Bungoma
Church, the Head of State promised to donate 1,000 bags of maize as part of his
tithe to the church, moving away from his traditional money donations.
"You know I am a farmer of
maize; chicken and I sell a lot of eggs. I have some maize at home and in that
harvest, I will send you 1,000 bags of maize,’’ Ruto told the congregants.
"You said 10 percent?
Right? I have more than that and I will be giving 1,000 because I have so many
bags of maize at home," Ruto added.
He promised that the donations
are part of his contributions to the church's gift-giving event set to be held
in November this year.
Ruto further assured the
congregants that he would attend the events and that should he be unable to, he would
send a representative with his gift.
On why he was giving only 1,000
bags despite bragging about being a big farmer, the president said that it was
because he had other churches that he would equally contribute to in his home
area.
"I have so many other churches
back at home that I am equally contributing to some bags,’’ Ruto added.
This came after the President in
July made a proposal of a bill that was in the offing to regulate public
servants from making financial contributions in fundraising events.
