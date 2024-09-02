RUTO ‘disappoints’ congregants as he donates bags of maize instead of money as his tithe – Look!





Monday, September 2, 2024 - President William Ruto has made a significant shift from his normal donations to the church during a church service in Bungoma.

Making his address at Bungoma Church, the Head of State promised to donate 1,000 bags of maize as part of his tithe to the church, moving away from his traditional money donations.

"You know I am a farmer of maize; chicken and I sell a lot of eggs. I have some maize at home and in that harvest, I will send you 1,000 bags of maize,’’ Ruto told the congregants.

"You said 10 percent? Right? I have more than that and I will be giving 1,000 because I have so many bags of maize at home," Ruto added.

He promised that the donations are part of his contributions to the church's gift-giving event set to be held in November this year.

Ruto further assured the congregants that he would attend the events and that should he be unable to, he would send a representative with his gift.

On why he was giving only 1,000 bags despite bragging about being a big farmer, the president said that it was because he had other churches that he would equally contribute to in his home area.

"I have so many other churches back at home that I am equally contributing to some bags,’’ Ruto added.

This came after the President in July made a proposal of a bill that was in the offing to regulate public servants from making financial contributions in fundraising events.

The Kenyan DAILY POST