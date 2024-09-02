RUTO now admits RAILA is a miracle worker after his thunderous reception in Nyanza – I didn’t believe my eyes





Monday, September 2, 2024 - President William Ruto is still wrapping his mind around the thunderous reception Luos accorded him in Nyanza during his recent four-day tour of the region.

Speaking in a Bungoma church yesterday, Ruto revealed that his Nyanza tour was historic due to the warm reception he received and gave credit to his recent handshake with Raila Odinga.

The President seemed convinced that the country had made a step toward healing from inciteful political rhetorics that saw conflicts and hate being advanced by leaders and communities against each other.

He called on the Kenyan church to continue praying for the country to sustain the progress toward a peaceful nation.

Drawing an instance from his Nyanza tour, Ruto noted that he could not be welcomed to the region months back due to the deep-rooted political animosity fanned by the leaders.

But with the warm and kingly reception he recently got, he called it a miracle.

"I have just come from a trip to Nyanza, and it is amazing what God can do.”

“You know, it is almost a miracle that the people who were on extreme sides a few months ago, today, we are speaking as though we are very long-time brothers and sisters and friends, and that is the beauty of our country.”

“That when circumstances demand, we close ranks as a people and forge alliances, build bridges as Kenyans, and we work together for the greater good of our nation," said Ruto.

The president said the train of uniting the country had left the station and that no leader advancing sectarian, regional, and tribal politics would be condoned.

Previously, Ruto had been meted with hostility whenever he visited the Nyanza region, the backyard of his long-time political adversary Raila Odinga.

